Mike McCarthy on Tyler Smith’s new role amid Tyron Smith injury

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys will be without their starting left tackle Tyron Smith for the foreseeable future. Rookie tackle Tyler Smith will need to step up in his absence.

The Cowboys’ eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a hamstring injury that will likely require surgery. He is expected to miss a large chunk of the season.

While being one of the best tackles in the NFL, Tyron Smith has had a career full of injuries. He hasn’t played a full season since 2015 but has still managed to be a Pro Bowler in eight of the last nine seasons.

In Tyron Smith’s absence, rookie tackle Tyler Smith will be expected to step up.

The Cowboys added Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. During his collegiate days at Tulsa, he played left tackle. During his final season, Smith played 908 total snaps at left tackle, while earning a PFF offensive grade of 92.3.

Recently, Mike McCarthy was asked about how they will now address the left tackle position. With Tyler Smith having history at the position, many believe he is the most logical choice, but McCarthy is yet to decide how the team will handle it.

McCarthy stated, “We haven’t made that decision yet. This is obviously fresh to us. I think the biggest thing is to see exactly what Tyron’s situation is and that will be a part of the discussion.”

A lack of depth at the tackle position could lead to Tyler Smith making that move. This is a choice that will have to be made soon.