Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has unveiled his quarterback hierarchy, and it may not be what some expected. Veteran Cooper Rush will be the Cowboys' backup quarterback to start the season and Trey Lance will be QB3, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team,

“Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Cooper Rush will be Dak Prescott’s backup, while Trey Lance will remain as QB3 to start the season,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This may come as a surprise to some after the Cowboys invested a fourth-round pick to get Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, from the 49ers last season. Lance gave fans the full experience this preseason, showing his elite athletic ability and arm talent but also his raw decision-making. This was apparent in the Cowboys' loss to the Chargers, where the former North Dakota State star racked up 423 total yards but also threw five interceptions.

Rush has been reliable for the Cowboys in relief in recent years, starting six games and winning five of them. He notably kept Dallas afloat in 2022 with a 4-1 stretch when Prescott was out due to injury.

What to expect from the Cowboys in 2024

The Cowboys had an interesting offseason, with many wondering why Jerry Jones and the rest of the front office wasn't doing more to capitalize on the team's perceived Super Bowl window. They had multiple contract disputes, some of which are still going on. Star wide receiver Ceedee Lamb finally agreed to a contract extension that makes him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, ending a long holdout. Dak Prescott is still waiting on an extension of his own, and it appears that he will have to play out the final year of his contract in 2024 without one.

Now that Lamb is back with the team, the offense should still be an above average unit. Prescott is still a top quarterback and should be motivated in a contract year. Lamb has officially staked his claim as one of the best wideouts in football and the chemistry he has with Prescott is among the best connections in the NFL. It's possible that the offensive line takes a minor step back with the loss of star tackle Tyron Smith, but the group as a whole should still be a strength.

The pass defense should also be solid with Trevon Diggs presumably back healthy at some point and Micah Parsons wrecking opposing backfields, but the run defense remains the biggest concern for McCarthy's group. The Cowboys struggled mightily to defend the ground game in 2023, and they didn't do a ton to address those concerns this offseason. They're still small in the spine of the defense, and linebacker addition Eric Kendricks is past his prime. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has his work cut out for him.

Overall, a very good quarterback and an elite wide receiver should raise the Cowboys' floor, and they should at least be contending for the NFC East crown and a playoff berth. However, their limitations may keep them from going much further than that.