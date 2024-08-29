The Dallas Cowboys are entering a crucial 2024 season. Dallas got embarrassed by Green Bay in the playoffs last year and does not want a repeat performance this fall. This may be the Cowboys last chance to make a deep playoff run with the roster as presently constructed.

The largest source of uncertainty around Dallas is the future of franchise QB Dak Prescott. He is not under contract past this season, and we haven't received many promising updates on any possible extensions.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked on Wednesday for an update on the contract status of QB Dak Prescott and gave a lukewarm response.

“It'll remain like it's been,” Jones said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

“You could easily say, ‘If you haven't seen it by now, you haven't seen it,'” Jones continued. “I'm such a fan of Dak's and appreciate all of the great things that we all know that is there. And I appreciate his work ethic more than anything out here. I can't tell you how proud I am that we've got him this year to start this campaign. … When you look at a situation, you've got also got to weigh, ‘OK, what are the consequences of the other side of the coin?' And so Dak's situation right now for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

This is not an inspiring update for Cowboys fans. Jones seems to think it may be irresponsible to extend Prescott after the 2024 season.

Cowboys fans can hope that a strong 2024 season changes Jones' mind.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons suggests that CeeDee Lamb's big payday should lead to more money for cornerbacks

Dak Prescott isn't the only player who Dallas had to consider for a contract extension this offseason.

Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Micah Parsons are all due for contract extensions in the near future. Lamb became the first to ink a new deal, signing a four-year, $136 million contract on Monday.

Parsons suggested that Lamb's contract, along with other wide receivers, should result in cornerbacks being paid more money as well.

“I think it’s time for a bump to the cornerback market. I mean all these receivers are making 30 million plus dollars a year and there’s guys on islands because we in man, we in cover 3 that have got to be covering these dudes,” Parsons said via Bleacher Report. “I think it’s time for the cornerback market to make a jump because these wide receivers are making 30 plus million. Look at offensive tackles. Offensive tackles are at d–n near 20-30 million, and the best pass rushers is matched up between $25-$35 million. So why wouldn’t the cornerback market make a jump like the receiver market to be honest with you.”

It is easy to understand Parsons logic here. However, there's only so much money to go around in the NFL. Each team has a finite salary cap, so it can be difficult for every position group to be paid what they think they're worth.