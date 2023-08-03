When the Dallas Cowboys traded for veteran All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore this past offseason, they knew what they were getting. Gilmore is on the cusp of starting his year in the NFL, and the accolades have rolled in consistently over that span – including a Super Bowl ring in 2019.

It has only taken a couple of weeks of training camp practices for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to get a clearer understanding of exactly what Gilmore brings to the table.

“He's been everything we thought he would be and then some,” McCarthy said about Gilmore in a Thursday presser, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. “He's a great fit for us. I really love his professionalism.”

McCarthy isn't the only one at Cowboys training camp taking note of Gilmore's professionalism. Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs also mentioned Gilmore's athleticism back at the end of July, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I feel like he’s just very professional,” Diggs said about Gilmore. “Just how he goes about his work, it’s like rubbed off on me. He’s waking up at 6 o’clock every day. So now I want to wake up at 6 o’clock every day and go get a workout with him and do all the little stuff like that.”

The 32-year-old Gilmore is tied with Zack Martin and Tyron Smith as the third oldest player on Dallas' roster, trailing fellow cornerback Marquise Goodwin (33) and punter Bryan Anger (34). The Cowboys acquired Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts back in May for a fifth-round pick.