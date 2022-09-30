Mike McCarthy shares uninspiring message on Michael Gallup’s status vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys are surprisingly 2-1 and looking at a matchup with the Washington Commanders Sunday. The Cowboys offense started the season very slowly as wide receiver Michael Gallup was recovering from offseason ACL surgery. He had shown signs in recent weeks that he might make his return in Week 4. Gallup practiced in full on Thursday.

On Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the possibility of Gallup suiting up.

Mike McCarthy on Michael Gallup (knee) “hopefully he’ll be active on Sunday.” — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 30, 2022

“Hopefully he’ll be active on Sunday,” McCarthy said of Gallup’s status. That certainly is not a ringing endorsement with regard to him being able to play.

Without Gallup in the lineup, wide receiver Noah Brown has done a decent job at WR2. Brown has 15 catches for 213 yards and a receiving touchdown this season in three games. He has caught exactly five passes in each game. Gallup is not the only major injury impact the Cowboys offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was hurt in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is unlikely to return this week but could return Week 5 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. In his absence, QB Cooper Rush has played very well, beating both the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. He and Brown clearly have a connection from playing with the second team in practice and it’s shown on the field.

Michael Gallup has not played since January 2nd vs. the Arizona Cardinals when he was injured. When he returns, the wide receiver room will be very strong, led by Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb.