Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.

After missing the Cowboys’ close 23-16 win against the Giants, Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz will, “in all likelihood”, “be out there next week”, said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. This is good news, especially after both almost suited up during Week 3.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on WR Michael Gallup (knee) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee): "At the end of the day, the player has to feel right." He said Gallup and Schultz did not yesterday. "We let those guys make the call. They'll be out there next week in all likelihood." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 27, 2022

The return of Michael Gallup is definitely the bigger story, as he hasn’t played since January after he tore his ACL against the Arizona Cardinals in a 25-22 loss. His return will give some much needed breathing space for Lamb, who’s had to adjust to the increased defensive focus on him following the departure of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. Gallup, in nine games last season (eight starts), put up 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Schultz, who’s dealing with a nagging PCL injury, has been a reliable passing option in the first two games. He was instrumental in the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss against the Buccaneers, having led the team in receptions with seven, accumulating 62 yards. While not as flashy as Gallup’s potential, Schultz just performs his role effectively, and every team needs guys like that to succeed.

The biggest injury problem for the Cowboys remains Dak Prescott, as he is yet to make his return from the thumb injury he suffered on Week 1. While reports have swirled around stating that he is nearing his return, he could rest easy knowing that his backup Cooper Rush has filled in admirably during his absence. And with the Cowboys’ receiving corps set for a huge boost, Rush should have more options to his disposal that would help him continue his outstanding performances.