Fans and anyone else keeping a close eye on Dallas Cowboys training camp have probably seen the clip of Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs exchanging some explicit trash talk that surfaced on Twitter earlier this week.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has seen it too, and had a simple response for reporters at his Thursday afternoon media obligation.

“Trash talking is part of our environment,” McCarthy said, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t referee that. It goes on in the lunch line. This is not like this is something new. It’s been going on as long as I’ve been in this league. It’s just part of our culture and guys competing.”

Diggs has addressed the clip since it went viral as well. The star cornerback appeared on DFW radio station 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday and shared his point of view.

“Yeah, it's just practice,” Diggs said. “I don't know why everybody is making that such a big thing. It's football. It's what we do. This is what goes on on the field. I don't know why people are in our business anyway. It's all love. It's friendly. It's nothing against [Prescott]. … People just want something to talk about.”

Practice clips and reports of chippy situations at other training camps have emerged recently as well. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce unloaded on teammate Jack Cochran during the first week of practices, while Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Wiliams reportedly threw a punch during training camp, too.