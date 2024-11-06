While Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is eyeing his return in Week 10, there's more concern about wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after suffering a shoulder injury in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.



“Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Micah Parsons will go through a limited practice for the first time since suffering a high left ankle sprain. He said Parsons will be on rep count in practice.



“CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) will not do much on the field today but he has taken the snaps in the walkthrough, ESPN reporter Todd Archer shared on X. The news comes as a bit of a mix to Dallas fans, as they endured Dak Prescott injuring his hamstring in the loss. He is set to miss multiple weeks.

The return of Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb will do wonders for the Cowboys

Parsons and Lamb playing in Week 10 can do wonders for an underwhelming Cowboys team. For starters, a 3-5 record has them in third place in the NFC East. It also prevents them from obtaining a Wild Card spot. One of the main reasons has been their defense. Currently, they're the second-to-worst defense in the league, allowing 28.1 points per game. Also, the offense has been stagnant, producing 21.4 points per game.

While a lack of a running game doesn't help, Lamb's been the byproduct of such things. He has 53 receptions for 660 yards and four touchdowns. The numbers aren't bad by any means but teams are putting more pressure on Lamb to win the game. For instance, he'll be pressed by a cornerback and have either a safety or linebacker waiting for him.

Also, Dallas has had to play from behind numerous times this season. As a result, it's forced the Cowboys to throw consistently every drive. Regardless, Lamb's absence adds to a laundry list of injuries. Since he's the No. 1 option, it's hard to see who will take his place if he's ruled out.

For Parsons, his return could inject life into the Cowboys defense that was dominant in Week 1.