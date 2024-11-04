The Dallas Cowboys have seen the losses pile on and the injuries stack up in recent weeks, but they finally got some good news on Monday. Superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons is getting set to return from an ankle injury for Sunday's NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“While Dak Prescott is expected to be sidelined for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles, the Cowboys could be getting back DE Micah Parsons from his high ankle sprain,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter. “One source said Parsons ‘should be back' for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles.”

Parsons has missed the Cowboys' last four games since suffering the injury against the Giants on Sept. 26. After picking up one win against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Parsons out of the lineup, the Cowboys have lost three straight games in his absence, so they will be overjoyed to have him back on the field.

In the Cowboys' latest loss, this one against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the injuries really started to pile up. During the second half, quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with a hamstring injury that is going to sideline him for a few weeks. Shortly after that, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb exited with a shoulder injury and is trying to make it back for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

With Cooper Rush likely getting the start at quarterback for the Cowboys, the defense is going to have to turn things around quickly in order to pick up the slack for what the offense is losing. Parsons had just one sack in the four games he played in before the injury, so that production needs to increase in his return. They also need to patch up a run defense that is allowing the third-most yards per game on the ground in the entire league this season.

If the defense can't get things turned around and the offense takes a step, or multiple steps back without Prescott under center, this could end up being a lost season in Dallas. The Cowboys are already down to 3-5 and are now staring at a long few weeks until Prescott returns. If this year gets away from them, it will be a long offseason full of questions for America's Team.