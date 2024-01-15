Dez Bryant is not happy at what he's seeing at the moment

It's the NFL Wild Card week and at the moment, things aren't looking good for the Dallas Cowboys. Down big against the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys are desperately trying to mount a second-half run in hopes that their season won't come to an end just yet. To those rooting for “America's Team,” it hasn't been a pretty sight, and one former Cowboys star, Dez Bryant, took to Twitter (X) to air his grievances on the ongoing blowout.

“(The) play calling is trash as f*** right now,” Bryant posted.

Despite Tony Pollard's most recent touchdown, the Cowboys are still down big, 48-16. While Dallas is currently having a much better second half, the team put themselves in a 27-7 hole entering halftime. At the moment, Dak Prescott has two turnovers next to his name.

The pressure of playing in the playoffs could also be a factor in the Cowboys' performance, and Dez Bryant may have sensed it while watching.

“What I’m sensing from watching this…(they are) treating this game more than what it is. Just play the game! This is not cowboy football!” he added

The Cowboys' defense, in particular, may have a tongue-lashing from their coaches after the game, considering how Packers quarterback Jordan Love is en route to finishing with a big night. There are approximately 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and Love has thrown three touchdowns on 16-of-20 attempts, to go with 272 passing yards.

Time is running out for the Cowboys. If they want to keep their season alive, then a miracle might be needed with how things are looking right now.