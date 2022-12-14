By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team.

On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple response, saying, “Stay tuned.” While this does not indicate that a deal could be imminent, it could mean that some sort of answer could soon be given.

The Cowboys addressed the wide receiver position earlier in the week. On Tuesday they brought in veteran pass catcher T.Y. Hilton. Many assumed that the addition of Hilton meant that the Cowboys were no longer interested in Beckham, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Throughout this season, the Cowboys have had to dig deep at the wide receiver position. While CeeDee Lamb has emerged as the go-to-option, the rest of their pass catchers have struggled to be as productive.

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr to this offense would help elevate this offense to an even higher level. In recent weeks, they have looked nearly perfect, combining for 149 points over their last four games.

Beckham still seems to have a lot to prove himself. While the veteran pass catcher has been sidelined after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, he is nearing a return.

Last season, Beckham played a crucial role in the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl. In seven games with the team, he recorded 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns. During their postseason run, he recorded 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. has recently acknowledged that he would not be opposed to not returning until the playoffs. With the Cowboys currently at 10-3, they could be the perfect landing spot.