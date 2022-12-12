By Joe Fragano · 2 min read

After weeks of recruitment, the Odell Beckham Jr. free agency saga hit a bit of a speed bump last week when news broke that the veteran wide receiver is unlikely to be available before the end of the regular season. Jerry Jones has said that the Cowboys are still in on Beckham, but NFL Network reporter and ex-DFW radio personality Jane Slater hinted Monday afternoon that a new contender for the job may have entered the fray: T.Y. Hilton.

The exchange came after dallascowboys.com writer Patrik Walker tweeted that the Cowboys might be better off looking for other free agent wide receivers, throwing Hilton’s name out as an option. Slater quoted Walker’s tweet with a tongue-in-cheek hint that he might be onto something.

“Keep an eye on this one,” Slater said about the notion Walker raised.

Slater also talked about the prospect of Dallas adding Hilton in an Instagram live post on Monday.

“[To] Cowboys fans who are sad about OBJ: [I] got a little tip today,” Slater said. “Keep your eyes on T.Y. Hilton. That’s all I’ll say.”

Hilton’s last game action was with the Indianapolis Colts last season. The veteran wide receiver sat out the first half of the season but made seven straight starts to finish it, hauling in 16 receptions for 230 yards with three touchdowns over that period. Adding Hilton would likely require some sort of a ramp-up period, so he might not be ready to see the field significantly earlier than Beckham would, but Hilton would not come with the same injury concerns that Beckham has coming off knee surgery.