Despite all the optimism heading into this season, the Dallas Cowboys have fallen to 3-6, have seen Dak Prescott go down to a season-ending injury, and have heard calls to fire Mike McCarthy and replace him with names like Deion Sanders, hoping he could replicate his success with Colorado Football in the pros. For now, though, the Cowboys are trudging along against the Houston Texans in Week 11, as Peyton Manning criticized receiver CeeDee Lamb on Manningcast for his blunder in the first quarter.

The error came from an interception thrown by Cooper Rush, from a pass intended to Lamb, though Manning broke down the play and pointed out that Lamb caused the mistake.

You can check the replay here and note the reactions from Peyton and Eli Manning, along with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, as shared by Awful Announcing on X, formerly Twitter.

Then, check out Peyton breaking down Rush's interception on Manningcast, where he pins the fault on Lamb.

Week 11: Cowboys vs. Texans

While the Cowboys' problems are deeper than CeeDee Lamb's error against the Texans in Week 11, despite Peyton Manning's criticisms, they will need Lamb to play to his standard if they want to slow their skid and perhaps salvage their season.

After all, Lamb signed a $136-million extension in the offseason, and he needs to play to his value, especially since their other highest-paid player, Prescott, won't return until 2025.

However, making the playoffs has become even more unlikely by the day. If they want to make the postseason, the math says they would have to win six of their last eight games for an 11% chance to qualify, per Patrick Walker for DallasCowboys.com.

Currently, the so-called America's team only has a 3% chance to make the playoffs, but if they somehow beat the Texans on MNF, their odds double to a whopping 6%.

Still, if they beat the Texans and go on to win seven of their last eight, their record will improve to 10-7, increasing their odds to 66%. Moreover, if they somehow win out, their record surges to 11-6, and their odds will reach 99%.

However, all this is well and good if the Cowboys were the only team in the NFL. They would also need other teams in their division, such as the Eagles and Commanders, to stumble in December.

As of Week 11, the Eagles are 8-2 and the Commanders are 7-4, meaning Cowboys fans might want to brace for another lost season.