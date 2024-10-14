After being spotted in a Dallas Cowboys sweater, social media believes the Sabrina Carpenter curse has continued as “America's Team” lost to the Detroit Lions 47-9.

On Friday, October 10, 2024, Carpenter was donning a Cowboys sweater while out for lunch in New York City. She was also wearing blue denim shorts and leather boots.

What is the Sabrina Carpenter curse?

Just a couple of days later, the Cowboys were blown out by the Lions. This caused speculation that the Sabrina Carpenter curse has continued. She previously wore Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys during her Short n' Sweet Tour shows.

Both teams had bad luck after she wore their jersey. The Phillies lost to the New York Mets in the NL Division Series. The Maple Leafs lost their season opener to the Montreal Canadiens, 1-0.

Fans will have to continue tracking Carpenter's jersey-wearing habits. More teams could be added to her list of affected teams. In the case of the Cowboys, Carpenter is from Pennsylvania — perhaps she was trying to have the Philadelphia Eagles' rivals lose.

Her latest headlining tour, the Short n' Sweet Tour, is in full swing. She is coming off a show in Chicago, Illinois, and will perform in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on October 14.

The North American leg of the tour will conclude on November 18, 2024, with a show in Inglewood, California. In 2025, Carpenter will perform in Europe. The tour is set to conclude on March 26, 2025, with a show in Milan, Italy.

The Dallas Cowboys loss to the Detroit Lions

Following narrow victories against the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cowboys are reeling after losing to the Lions. The 38-point loss is their second this season of over 20 points. In Week 2, they lost to the New Orleans Saints, 44-19.

The Cowboys are now 3-3, third place in the NFC East behind the Washington Commanders (4-2) and Eagles (3-2). They are heading into their bye and will face the San Fransisco 49ers on the other side of it.

The last time the Cowboys faced the 49ers, they got destroyed. They lost 42-10 in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for just 153 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Prescott had a disastrous game. He barely completed over 50% of his passes. Prescott did not throw a touchdown and had two interceptions.

The run game was not much better. Running back Rico Dowdle had 25 yards on five carries. Ezekiel Elliott did not fare well, either, gaining 17 yards on eight carries.

However, the win came at a cost for the Lions. They lost star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a gruesome leg injury. He was carted off the field during the game as a result.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw 315 yards and three touchdowns. The Lions ran rampant over the Cowboys, rushing for 184 yards. David Montgomery led the way, rushing for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions are now 4-1 and second place in their NFC North. They are still behind the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The two teams will square off in Week 7 for first place in the division.