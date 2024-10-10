If you find yourself at a game where Sabrina Carpenter sports your favorite team’s jersey, consider asking her to take it off—just not for the reasons you might think! As it turns out, there’s a new sports curse brewing around the pop star, and it already seems to have claimed victims among teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Phillies. Carpenter, currently on her Short N’ Sweet Tour, appears to have brought an unexpected jinx along with her, and sports fans are taking notice, per Uproxx.

Last month, Carpenter graced the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, donning a dazzling Toronto Maple Leafs sweater during her performance. The day after her concert, the Leafs faced the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener and suffered a disheartening 1-0 loss. This setback isn’t just a fluke; the Leafs have been known for their own long-standing playoff struggles, earning a reputation as a cursed franchise. Although it’s just one game out of 82, fans can’t help but see the connection. After all, teams often look for scapegoats in their misfortunes, and it seems Carpenter’s appearance has become an unwitting talking point.

As if that weren’t enough, Carpenter’s luck streak continued with her appearance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Proudly showcasing her Phillies fandom, she wore a custom jersey with “69” emblazoned on the back, celebrating her Pennsylvania roots. The Phillies, however, faced a tough loss to the New York Mets, who advanced to the NLCS. This particular defeat cut deep for Carpenter, who identifies as a true Philadelphian. She passionately engaged with her audience, reminiscing about the city’s legendary cheesesteaks and their origins, teasing, “Should we talk about where the best cheesesteak is actually from? Let’s fight about it.”

A Celebration of Roots and Fandom

Sabrina Carpenter’s recent concerts are not just about her music; they also represent a celebration of her heritage. Born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Carpenter’s heartfelt connection to her city resonated throughout the night. Her Instagram post captured her emotional connection to the venue: “I can’t believe I played the arena I grew up going to. I love you forever Philly.” This sentiment created an intimate atmosphere, where fans could feel the shared pride in their roots. After opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, Carpenter’s star power only continues to grow, but with it comes the question of whether her presence at games signals bad luck.

While her concerts pulsate with energy and enthusiasm, the underlying thread of jinxing beloved sports teams complicates the narrative. As Carpenter continues her tour and potentially dons more jerseys, fans might find themselves torn between excitement for her performances and fear of what it could mean for their teams’ fortunes. If she’s showing up in your city, it might be wise to keep her away from the local team’s gear, at least until the jinx dissipates.

As the sports world holds its breath to see if the curse continues, Sabrina Carpenter’s ability to connect with her audience and bring the spirit of her hometown remains undeniable. Whether she becomes the face of new sports misfortune or simply a beloved pop star, one thing is for sure: her impact on both music and sports culture is undeniable.