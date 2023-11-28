Shaq Leonard visited the Dallas Cowboys but left without a deal and now heads for a visit with the Eagles.

A golden opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to add to their already strong defense emerged when the Indianapolis Colts cut Shaq Leonard. After the veteran linebacker's visit to The Star in Frisco ended on Tuesday without a deal in place, Leonard will meet with other suitors before deciding where to make a run at a championship.

The Cowboys were interested in Leonard from the jump, and succeeded in bringing him to Dallas for a visit on Tuesday afternoon. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday afternoon that no deal was reached, however, and that Leonard left The Star with intentions of meeting with other teams – including the Philadelphia Eagles

“Cowboys’ understanding of Shaq Leonard free agency: Player plans on weighing options, possibly visit other teams,” Fowler wrote on X. “Dallas will remain in the mix but he leaves visit without a deal.”

Howie Roseman's Eagles are no stranger to bringing in elite talent both before and after the trade deadline. The Eagles have already added safety Kevin Byard and wide receiver Julio Jones. If Roseman pulls off one more acquisition and adds Leonard to his defense, the sting the Cowboys would feel from losing out on the veteran linebacker would be magnified significantly.

The Cowboys needed reinforcements at linebacker even before Leighton Vander Esch's season-ending neck injury. It is the thinnest position by far in Dallas' defense, and still contributes to some of the Cowboys' run-stopping woes as Dallas still ranks right around the middle of the league in rushing yards allowed. When Leonard surprisingly became available, suddenly the Cowboys were faced with a high-value, post-deadline option to bolster the position.

Leonard now heads for a visit with the Eagles, and a decision should come soon.