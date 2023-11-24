Will Shaq Leonard join the Jerry Jones' Cowboys system with Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons after getting waived by the Colts?

Shaq Leonard was just supposed to be coming off the bench or on the inactive list for the Indianapolis Colts. But, the tone and mind of the team seemingly changed less than two days later. He was waived and now other teams are trying to get the insanely talented linebacker on their squad. The Dallas Cowboys might need some more backup for Micah Parsons which is why rumors are flying around about a possible acquisition. Jerry Jones finally addressed these murmurs and it may look good for the Dak Prescott-led squad, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I don’t want to imply one way or the other with Leonard,” was the tight-lipped statement that Jerry Jones gave about picking up Shaq Leonard after getting waived by the Colts.

He also posits that the Cowboys linebackers are already good but would not be against the idea of getting Leonard. There could be a myriad of reasons as to why they have not done the deal yet. But, his addition would impact the league a lot. Dak Prescott will get to outgun other quarterbacks better with Leonard and Micah Parsons keeping weapons at bay.

Leonard still puts up serviceable numbers and is still at a young age. In his last outing against the New England Patriots, Maniac put up two solo tackles and nine assisted takedowns. This increased his season totals to 65 combined tackles with 34 of them just him violently putting down an opponent. With other great defenders in the Cowboys rotation, he will surely thrive.