Skip Bayless has predicted that the Dallas Cowboys will knock off the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend in prime time.

After Thursday night's win over the Seattle Seahawks, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys now sit at 9-3 on the 2023-24 NFL season, good for second place in the NFC East. One of Dallas' three losses was to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, in a game in which Prescott played relatively well but couldn't quite get the Cowboys over the hump in a tough environment.

On Sunday, the Eagles took their second loss of the season, at home to the San Francisco 49ers, ahead of next week's matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas, and now, the Philadelphia blemish has FS1 sports media personality and noted Cowboys fanatic Skip Bayless ecstatic about his team's chances in the contest.

Bayless recently took to his account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his thoughts on the showdown.

“After next Sunday, the written-off Cowboys will be tied with the can't-be-caught Eagles,” wrote Bayless.

Indeed, if the Cowboys are able to pull out a victory over their foes from Philadelphia, both teams would sit with a record of 10-3 as the season enters its home stretch. At this point, the NFC would seem to be a three-team race between the Cowboys, 49ers, and Eagles (although the Detroit Lions might have something to say about that), and the fact that those teams have all played one another so far this season has made for some entertaining games.

The Cowboys and Eagles are slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET on December 10 from Dallas.