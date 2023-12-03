Dak Prescott's stellar performance this season, a big reason for the Dallas Cowboys' success thus far, may soon lead to a lucrative extension

Dak Prescott's standout performance in the 2023 NFL season could lead to a significant payout for the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback, as rumors swirl about a long-term contract extension following the season's conclusion. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared insights on Sunday's NFL GameDay Morning, indicating that Prescott and the Cowboys are expected to negotiate a deal that would elevate him into the ranks of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. He would join the likes of Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, who consecutively broke the record this off-season for the highest-paid QB's in league history.

Prescott's exceptional play this season, potentially culminating in an MVP-worthy campaign, has positioned him as a key player for the Cowboys. On top of the team's success on the field, practical considerations also contribute to the likelihood of an extension. Prescott currently faces a substantial $59.455 million salary-cap hit in 2024, the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract inked in 2021. A renegotiated deal would offer relief in managing the salary cap, especially with impending contract negotiations for rising stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb.

The urgency to address Dak Prescott's contract arises from a $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the new league year, prompting expectations of an extension before that deadline. Prescott's existing deal includes clauses restricting trades and franchise tags, adding complexity to the negotiation dynamics.

Recent on-field prowess contributes to Prescott's bargaining power, with the quarterback delivering standout performances, including a three-touchdown display in a historic Cowboys prime-time victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott's current run of six consecutive games with two or more touchdowns, coupled with his 20 touchdowns through the air in the last six games, places him in Cowboys history books dating back to 1970.

In response to critics and doubters, Prescott remains focused on his performance and personal growth. In a candid moment with reporters after Thursday's victory over the Seahawks, he expressed, “I understand nobody's opinion defines me. That's the great part about life and that's the great opportunity that we all have, that people can say whatever they want, but you know I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing. So, because I'm playing as well as I am now doesn't mean I'm going to stop, doesn't mean I'm going to listen to them now.”

As the regular season draws to a close, the impending negotiations for a long-term contract extension for Dak Prescott will likely garner more attention, shaping the Cowboys' future and securing Prescott's place as a cornerstone of the franchise.