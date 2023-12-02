Following thorough deliberation, the NFL has decided to issue no fines for Dallas Cowboys' hilarious Thanksgiving TD Celebration

In a surprising turn of events, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL has opted not to issue any fines for the Dallas Cowboys' unconventional Thanksgiving-inspired touchdown celebrations during their recent 45–10 victory over the Washington Commanders. The decision came as a relief to fans and players alike, as the league is often stringent about penalizing players for elaborate or unsanctioned post-touchdown festivities.

The headline-making moment occurred when, in the fourth quarter, after scoring a touchdown, Cowboys players ran past the end zone to the Salvation Army kettle and retrieved a foil-wrapped turkey leg. The impromptu celebration, which included quarterback Dak Prescott indulging in the turkey leg on the sidelines, left fans amused and Coach Mike McCarthy visibly pleased.

The timing of the turkey leg feast raised eyebrows, as it took place with five minutes of game time still remaining—a departure from the tradition where the winning team typically enjoys a turkey leg on national television after the game.

The CBS broadcast captured the behind-the-scenes planning, revealing that tight end Jake Ferguson had been advocating for the unique celebration throughout the week. According to sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, the decision to execute the plan was made at the start of the fourth quarter.

The unexpected move added a touch of humor and camaraderie to the game. Per Sports Illustrated, CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo noted, “First time I’ve seen someone get [the turkey leg] before the game’s over.” The Cowboys' offense, fueled by the pre-planned celebration, managed to score another touchdown in the last quarter, further solidifying their commanding win.

While the NFL is known for strict enforcement of celebration rules, this incident appears to be an exception, allowing the Cowboys to savor the holiday spirit without facing financial penalties. As fans reflect on the memorable moment, the absence of fines serves as a reminder that, on occasion, the ‘No Fun League' is willing to embrace the lighter side of the game.