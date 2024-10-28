The Dallas Cowboys fell to a pedestrian 3-4 record through the first seven games of the 2024 season, with their latest setback coming in the form of a 30-24 defeat at the hands of the rival San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Cowboys are clearly in a funk right now, as quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions for the third straight game, becoming the first Cowboys quarterback to do so in over 30 years. Meanwhile, cornerback Trevon Diggs went viral for confronting a reporter following the game.

Shortly after the loss, noted Cowboys fan and national commentator Skip Bayless recorded a video and expressed his frustration with a quick rant on his X account.

“I was wrong about my Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “I've tried to be a big fan and throw my support behind them tonight in what I felt was a do-or-die (game) and try to speak them back into existence. They played their best half of the year in tonight's first half, and then in the third quarter they turned back into the same old sorry Dallas Cowboys and got skunked 21-0.”

“Of course, Dak, master of the fourth-quarter garbage yards, fought back and actually threw a good ball to Turpin, he's more of a returner than a receiver, and couldn't hang on because he can't catch over his shoulder, and that was pretty much that,” he continued.

The Cowboys, who just came off their bye week, will next take on the Atlanta Falcons on November 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Cowboys are in dire straights following their latest loss

The Cowboys puzzled their fans during the offseason, especially when no meaningful additions were made to the roster despite owner and general manager Jerry Jones' pledge to go “all in”.

They've dug themselves into a considerable hole and have to figure things out before it's too late and the season slips away from them.