Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.

But one thing is for sure. The defense is loaded with talent. Micah Parsons had a monster rookie year and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11. Diggs spoke about the biggest strength of the defense, and how it helped them emerge last season.

Trevon Diggs on the speed of Dallas' defense: "I think we're really fast. I think Micah is really fast. I think I'm pretty fast. A lot of people in the secondary are pretty fast. AB is pretty fast. Linebackers are pretty fast. I think we're pretty fast." D-line? "Pretty fast." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 8, 2022

Speed is certainly a killer on defense and according to Diggs, the Cowboys possess a ton of it. That showed up last season as the Dallas linebacking corps exceeded expectation, seemingly defending sideline to sideline at times. But no one was a bigger part of that equation than Parsons.

The Cowboys linebacker-edge rusher hybrid won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. He racked up an astounding 13 sacks and also forced three fumbles. The Cowboys might need to rely on Parsons, Diggs and that defense again. The offense could take a massive step back this year.