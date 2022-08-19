Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs trolled hard following Keenan Allen burn

It’s been a tumultuous time on social media for Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs initially deactivated his Twitter account earlier in the offseason following a video of the defensive back getting burned by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in training camp. Unfortunately for Diggs, that wasn’t the only time the internet would drag him.

In his latest installment of getting toasted, Diggs gets beat by Chargers Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen during the Dallas-Los Angeles joint practices on Thursday.

Diggs gets beat after Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rolled out and hit Allen in the end zone while Diggs’ back was turned to the passer and focusing on the receiver. The level-headed people of Twitter sure let him have it.

Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen, who's guarded by Trevon Diggs. Touchdown.pic.twitter.com/DA2fRrRKQ5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2022

Trevon Diggs is a human cone https://t.co/98E8vEPhvt — zach wyatt (@zwyatt_) August 18, 2022

What a play by Trevon Diggs pic.twitter.com/cqoW2DtkW4 — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) August 18, 2022

Trevon Diggs showing yet again that he's the best corner in the league. pic.twitter.com/LtDttB2hk1 — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) August 18, 2022

Trevon Diggs awareness on this play was a zero https://t.co/RcVUEhxrXe — Christopher Moltisanti (@AbstractBravo) August 18, 2022

Trevon Diggs is Bashaud Breeland who lucked into an absurd amount of INTs https://t.co/JDst1PGAsX — Joe Spinosa (@realjoespinosa) August 19, 2022

Trevon diggs is the worst player to ever be named all pro https://t.co/OcAgNQ3kmj — trent (@trentrardon10) August 18, 2022

I never seen a player thats so mid but gets hella praise like trevon diggs. https://t.co/oVqk0VROS2 — wholesome brother #1 (@clashyy_boi) August 18, 2022

Diggs might be having a rough offseason, according to social media, but there’s a reason he was a First-Team All-Pro last season while leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He’s clearly a risk taker, which tends to lead to plenty of turnovers and plenty of opportunities to get burned to a crisp.

This will not be the last time that Trevon Diggs goes viral for getting beat, so it’s probably a good thing that the former Alabama star deactivated his account so he does not have to see what people are saying about him on Twitter.

The Dallas Cowboys continue their preseason schedule on Saturday, Aug. 20, against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where Diggs can prove that practice makes perfect and perhaps get some love on Twitter.