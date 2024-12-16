The Dallas Cowboys' season has been ravaged by injuries this year, and it has resulted in a team that is no longer competing for a playoff spot in the NFC. After Sunday's 30-14 win against the Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys got some more unfortunate news about one of their stars.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs didn't play on Sunday after suffering an injury that will end his season. Now, Diggs will be undergoing knee surgery according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs will have surgery to repair an issue related to his articular cartilage, source said,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter. “His recovery could take up to 8 months.”

Not only is Diggs going to be out for the final three games of this season, but he may not be ready for training camp next summer. Cowboys director of player personnel Stephen Jones said that Diggs' timeline likely puts him closer to the start of the regular season according to Joseph Hoyt of DLLS Cowboys.

“Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said the timeline w/ Trevon Diggs' recovery is the question,” Hoyt reported. “He said he didn't think training camp would be a consideration, ‘but I think his timeline will be right at the start of the season.' Added that he thinks they have a great training staff.”

Jones also said that this is a new injury for Diggs, who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL. He is still one of the best playmakers at the cornerback position in the NFL and is capable of picking off a pass at any time.

In 11 games this season, Diggs has made 42 tackles while recording 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. Diggs is still a valuable asset to this Cowboys defense despite not reaching the heights that he hit back in 2021 when he picked off an incredible 11 passes and returned two of them for touchdowns while racking up 21 PBUs.

However, Diggs is only 26 years old, so it's reasonable to assume that he can still reach those heights. The Cowboys will be hoping that the former Alabama star can make it back in time to hit that level again in 2025.