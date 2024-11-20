The Dallas Cowboys have played 10 games so far in the 2024 season, and have won only three of them. Their season has fallen completely off the rails and they find themselves in second-to-last place in the NFC East Division, ahead of only the hapless 2-8 New York Giants.

Ironically, the Cowboys will host the Giants on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium in a battle of two truly struggling clubs.

However, linebacker Micah Parsons isn't interested in the doom and gloom and insists that the Cowboys are “a damn good” team despite their ugly record, via On3.com.

“I’m going to put this out there,” Parsons said. “We’re a damn good football team. I know the scores ain’t showing it and obviously, people feel like we have so many missing pieces. I just hate that the score don’t really show how good we actually are.”

Dallas will have the chance at an attempt to right the ship by picking up a sorely-needed victory on Sunday when they take on the rival Washington Commanders.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs agreed with Parsons

As soon as Parsons was finished making his bold declaration that things aren't as bad as they seem for the Cowboys, his teammate Trevon Diggs jumped in to echo his sentiments.

“I agree,” Diggs said. “I think the work that we put in in the facility, it’s hard to overcome, and it’s hard to win the game with just defense and it’s hard to win the game with just offense. It’s got to be all three cylinders. Everybody got to be clicking. But I feel like we have a really good football team. I agree with you, we really do.”

Despite their claims, there's no getting around the fact that the Cowboys are in dire straights thanks to their awful record and the fans may not see it that way.