In theory, the misery for Dallas Cowboys fans should be over this year. A heartbreaking and season-crushing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football essentially signals the end of any reasonable playoff speculation. But the players themselves obviously still have something worth fighting for in the final four games– their pride. Trevon Diggs is one of many who has pushed through a frustrating campaign and would love to finish strong. That is no longer a possibility, however.

The 2021 All-Pro cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler requires season-ending knee surgery, according to NFL insider Jay Glazer. Diggs initially expected to join the Cowboys (5-8) on the field for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers (3-10), but he will not be making the trip to Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. Like the fan base, Diggs must unfortunately look ahead to next year.

Bad news continues to latch onto America's Team. Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have all been subjected to lengthy absences, with the star quarterback already ruled out until next season. Promising linebacker DeMarvion Overshown brutally tore three ligaments in his knee versus the Bengals (tore his ACL in 2023 preseason). Diggs endured lingering issues himself after returning from a torn ACL that he suffered in September of 2023. The 26-year-old did not enjoy the heroic comeback tour he originally envisioned.

Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys have had tough times in 2024

Diggs looked a step slow at times while covering opposing wide receivers and found himself under scrutiny for his effort on a specific play versus the San Francisco 49ers back in October. He ends the season with two interceptions, 11 passes defended and 42 combined tackles (11 games). Perhaps another procedure will allow the former Alabama Crimson Tide star to revert closer back to his star status.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is already facing an uncertain future and will now be forced to get extremely creative for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Bryce Young and the Panthers will look to exploit the squad's weaknesses in the secondary and deliver an official death blow to Dallas' almost non-existent playoff aspirations. Cornerback DaRon Bland needs to pick up the slack in Trevon Diggs' absence if the Cowboys are going to fend off scrappy Carolina.

When will this plague come to a stop? The damage is done, but a little luck could at least provide Dallas with an iota of optimism for the last stretch of the season. And that cannot be taken for granted right now.