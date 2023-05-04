Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Trevon Diggs is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Naturally, he’s already thinking of what comes beyond the upcoming 2023 season.

If you ask Diggs what he wants, though, he is firm on his desire to stay with the Cowboys and continue what he has started with the franchise.

The 24-year-old cornerback said as much during his talk with reporters on Wednesday. The two-time Pro Bowler is set to earn $4.8 million in 2023 before he becomes a free agent in 2024. The Cowboys can use the franchise tag on him after the upcoming season to keep him, but there’s no doubt Dallas would love to sign Diggs to an extension instead and ensure he’s not going anywhere after his contract is up.

“Hopefully something gets figured out. love Dallas. I love being here. We’ll see,” Diggs said, per Jon Mahcota of The Athletic.

Trevon Diggs, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, on his future with the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jbmwzxTq6R — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

It has yet to be seen if the Cowboys will be able to sign Trevon Diggs to an extension, though it will certainly be their focus moving forward. CeeDee Lamb is set to become a free agent soon as well, but after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option, Diggs has become the more important issue that they need to address.

Diggs is one of the key anchors of the Cowboys’ defense, and his ability to defend wide receivers and make plays have been crucial in the team’s success over the past year. Sure enough, Dallas wouldn’t want a potential cornerstone piece to walk away that easily.