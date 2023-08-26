The Dallas Cowboys officially have themselves another quarterback after trading for Trey Lance on Friday, sending a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the former No.3 overall selection. When Lance was named the third-stringer behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold earlier this week, the writing was on the wall for him.

And based on this statistic, there is no question the signal-caller will want to put his stint in the Bay Area behind him immediately. Via Field Yates:

“Trey Lance played a total of 8 games with the 49ers. That is the fewest games played by a top 5 pick with the team he debuted with since the start of the common draft era in 1967.”

Yikes. Injuries certainly played a part in that while sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo in his rookie campaign was also a factor, but it's not exactly ideal for a top-five pick. I mean, he's the first one to play a mere eight games with the organization that drafted since 1967.

In 2021, made two starts and featured in six contests in total. Then in 2022, he actually won the starting job but suffered a season-ending ankle injury just two games in, which resulted in Garoppolo eventually taking over before Purdy emerged as the main man when Jimmy G got hurt.

Heading to the Cowboys represents a fresh start for Trey Lance, a QB who is just 23 years of age. He's still got loads of talent and can be an important player. Although Dak Prescott is the clear QB1, the ex-North Dakota State standout will be ready if an opportunity presents itself.