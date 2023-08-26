On Friday evening, it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Dallas Cowboys would be trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Lance had recently officially lost his job to last year's postseason hero Brock Purdy; thus, Dallas jumped at the opportunity to bring in some insurance for Dak Prescott.

Legendary NFL running back OJ Simpson quickly weighed in on the shocking move, noting that he had actually floated Dallas as a potential Lance landing spot earlier in the day.

While OJ Simpson may have killed it with his prediction, others were still shocked to see the 49ers let go of Trey Lance after having drafted him just two years ago in 2021 out of North Dakota State.

Lance battled through injuries and competition with Jimmy Garoppolo in his first year. After winning the starting job in Year 2, Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the second week of the season.

While he recovered, backup quarterback Brock Purdy took the 49ers on a magical run all the way to the NFC Championship, where their injuries finally caught up to them.

Now, Lance will look to get a fresh start with the Cowboys, where he projects to back up quarterback Dak Prescott. Although Prescott has been a better-than-average quarterback for most of his career, he's still certainly had his ups and downs, so bringing in a young player with great potential off the bench in Lance to back him up certainly makes sense for Dallas, especially considering the minimal price tag to get him.