Tyler Smith reveals plans to sit out Cowboys’ preseason finale amid ankle injury

The Dallas Cowboys have just lost one of their best players to injury, with veteran left guard Tyron Smith out for a considerable time because of a lower-body injury he suffered while practicing with the team on Wednesday. While the Cowboys are not ruling out Smith’s chances of returning to action before the end of the 2022 NFL season, they now have to find a replacement for the starting spot he’s forced to temporarily vacate, and it appears that rookie Tyler Smith could be the next man up.

However, Cowboys fans will likely have to wait for the 2022 NFL regular season to begin before they get to see Tyler Smith in action as the starting left tackle of the team, as there’s no plan for him to suit up this Friday in Dallas’ preseason finale showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at home, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith isn’t going to play Friday because of his ankle injury. Smith talking today about his injury and the possibility of playing left tackle pic.twitter.com/GJ7qEpzzce — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 25, 2022

The Cowboys selected Tyler Smith 24th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With La’el Collins departing in the offseason, Dallas thought it best to spend a high pick on an offensive lineman. The lack of NFL experience for Tyler Smith is definitely a cause of concern for the Cowboys, especially when there’s the possibility that he will be the one to take over the starting left tackle role in his very first season in the NFL. And what an introduction to the NFL he would have if the Cowboys does make him a Week 1 starter.

Dallas is going to open its 2022 NFL season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, which means that Tyler Smith will be going up against someone in the form of Shaq Barrett.