The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of decisions to make with their roster as the NFL Free Agency period arrived, and one of them concerned the future of offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Either the Cowboys were going to restructure his current deal, or decide to release Smith altogether and eat the cap hit.

On Wednesday, we have our answer in regards to the status of Tyron Smith, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam, and the news will probably make most fans happy.

Per Meirov (via Twitter): “#Cowboys OT Tyron Smith has reworked his contract in order to stay with the team for a 13th season.”

With the restructuring of the his deal, some of the $13.6 million in base salary Smith is in line for was turned into incentives. The move continues the trend of veterans who have been with the Cowboys for a while reworking their contracts.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin also had their current deals reworked to create cap space for the team, and Smith joins them in the parade to solidify the offensive line.

When Smith is healthy, he’s still regarded as one of the better offensive linemen in the NFL. The problem is keeping him on the field. In the last few years Smith has missed numerous games due to injury. There’s no telling if he can regain the form that saw him become a two-time first-team All-Pro left tackle and eight-time Pro Bowler.

If Smith can, Dallas made sure they’re the team he does it on for the foreseeable future.