Coach Brian Daboll has huge expectations for his New York Giants squad. Not only do they have tougher competition with the New York Jets, but the team also has a fairly young secondary core to work on. Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins have been learning a lot from Adoree Jackson. Will they be enough to stop the CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys in their NFL Week 1 matchup?

Brian Daboll has made some notable adjustments to the team's secondary. Adoree Jackson is now set to guard slot receivers this season. This allows Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins to thrive in their natural positions. The change has been huge for Jackson but this is nothing that he cannot handle. His ecstatic outlook on the Giants' NFL Week 1 game against the Cowboys says it all, via Tom Canavan of AP News.

“I feel good. Doing it, being able to go out there, practice, and compete,” Jackson declared.

The Giants' head honcho wanted to err on the side of caution. This was despite all of this hype surrounding their intense defensive core. Daboll knows how blood-hungry Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are. This resulted in him giving the Giants a heck of a challenge, “All their skill guys from their backs, to their receivers, to their tight ends. All of our guys are going to have to be ready to go with the assignments that we ask them to do.”

Will the Giants be able to give one of the top teams a scare during Week 1?