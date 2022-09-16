‘What are you guys smoking?’: Eagles Super Bowl champ Chris Long blasts EA Madden for Micah Parsons low rating

Last season, Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons set the league on fire. He was integral to the team’s success on his way to winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, as well as the NFC Defensive Player of the Year. Fans and teammates alike have heaped praise on Parsons, but even a former Cowboys rival could not help but appreciate what he brings to the game.

Parsons had previously made a plea to fans to call and complain about some of his defensive ratings on the EA Madden game. Former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Chris Long was among those that did. But Long recorded his message and broadcast it on his podcast.

“I used to rush the passer a lot. I was once a 90 in your game. I could never do anything that Micah Parsons could do… you guys are a bunch of idiots, honestly. I used to play for the Eagles, I’m not even a Cowboys fan. In fact, I kind of hate them. He’s just like 10 points better than anybody on that team… What are you guys smoking over there?”

Long did not pull any punches as he blasted EA for rating Parsons an 88.

Ironically, Parsons was not actually complaining about his overall rating, just his man and zone coverage ratings. But that didn’t stop Long from going in on the voicemail.

“Micah Parsons is an alien. I’ll give you ankle flexion, ever heard of it? The guy can run six inches off the ground,” Long said.

The Cowboys might need another superhuman effort from Parsons and the defense. Dak Prescott is set to miss at least the next month, with Cooper Rush filling in at quarterback.