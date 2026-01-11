The Dallas Cowboys have some difficult decisions to make during the 2026 NFL offseason. Dallas needs to find a new defensive coordinator after firing Matt Eberflus and decide on a potential George Pickens extension. Thankfully, the Cowboys will have some extra ammunition during the 2026 NFL Draft to help them add talent to the roster.

After the Packers lost to the Bears on Saturday, the Cowboys now officially have the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Dallas also picks at 12th overall with their own first-round pick. That means the Cowboys hold two top-20 picks in this year's draft.

Of course, the Cowboys acquired the Packers' first-round pick in the Micah Parsons trade from just before the start of the 2025 season. Dallas also acquired a 2027 first-round pick in that trade, which they already used to acquire Quinnen Williams.

The Parsons trade already looks like it has worked out for the Packers. Parsons had a great first season in Green Bay, logging 19 total tackles with 22 assists and 12.5 sacks. He could have compiled even more stats if he hadn't suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 15.

Dallas will be under the microscope this offseason, particularly with how they use the 20th overall pick. The Cowboys will be judged based on the success of that pick, which could help determine whether they “won” the Parsons trade.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already declared one additional reason why the Parsons trade was a smart move. He explained that a potential extension for Pickens would not be possible with Parsons still on the roster.

Article Continues Below

For context, Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers after the big trade. Dallas is already projected to be $39 million over the salary cap in 2026. That illustrates that there was no room for Parsons' massive contract on Dallas' salary cap.

Ultimately, the flexibility that Dallas gained from the Parsons trade could be the best part of the deal.

“The very best part of that trade will come now,” and in the future, Jones concluded.

That flexibility also includes have two first-round picks this April.

It will be fascinating to see how the Cowboys approach the upcoming offseason.