Ask any Dallas Cowboys fan and they'll tell you that Micah Parsons is one of the best players today. This is valid, considering what the linebacker has shown through three years in the league. An unstoppable force on the defensive end, Parsons has given opposing players & coaches headaches with his dominant play. While Cowboys fans are surely excited to see the 24-year-old in action once again, Parsons himself may not share that same excitement, based on a recent rumor.
According to 105.3 The Fan's Shan Shariff, Parsons has “worn thin” with the organization.
“I've heard from way too many people this offseason,” Shariff said. “I'm talking about at least four different people (who have told me) that Micah has worn thin there. I don't know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation). I don't know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don't how damaging it is.”
“But all I do know is this — I've heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief,” the media personality added.
Parsons' recent criticisms
Shariff's comments come amid a rough time for the linebacker. Parsons has been the center of criticism in the aftermath of another Dallas playoff heartbreak. Aside from various media outlets ridiculing the Cowboys' on-field performance, Parsons also received heat from former NFL players.
Following the Cowboys' season-ending Wild Card loss back in January, former Cowboys receiver Jesse Holley criticized the young linebacker, labeling Parsons as “selfish.”
“Micah Parsons, to me, is probably the most selfish player on this football team,” Holley said. “One of the reasons that Micah Parsons does not want to play linebacker is it’s too much of a responsibility. Maybe it’s just the youth in him. Micah doesn’t want to study. Micah doesn’t want to focus in, and I truly believe Micah wants to be great for Micah.” (per Sports Illustrated's Daniel Chavkin)
And just in February, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott questioned Parsons' leadership.
“He's lacking leadership,” Scott said. “He doesn't understand what winning in this league is all about. Is he a great player? Yes, but just because you're a great player doesn't mean you're a great leader.” (per Sports Illustrated's Timm Hamm)
Ouch…talk about not holding back. With all the fault-finding and rumors going on, it makes one wonder why Parsons is constantly talked about. Is it because he plays for the Cowboys? Is it because he's held to such a high standard being one of the NFL's premier pass rushers? Or is it because Parsons has a tendency to defend himself and his teammates against all the noise?
Whatever the answer to that is, there will always be one thing that people can't take away — Parsons' impact on the field.
Micah Parsons' play speaks for itself
No matter what one thinks of the linebacker, Micah Parsons is still one of the reasons why the Cowboys have been a postseason contender every year. In 17 regular-season starts last year, the 24-year-old put up 64 combined tackles (36 solo, 28 assisted) and 14.0 sacks. Throughout his three seasons with the Cowboys, the three-time Pro Bowler has tallied 40.5 sacks, 213 combined tackles (142 solo and 71 assisted), eight passes defended and seven forced fumbles.
He was named a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award in the past two years, in addition to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in his inaugural season.
The noise and the rumors will always be there. After all, that's the price to pay for stardom. Nevertheless, as long as there's no official announcement of sorts, Micah Parsons is still a Cowboy and is expected to have another big campaign with the team in 2024.