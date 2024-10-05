The Dallas Cowboys know that CeeDee Lamb is an explosive and demonstrative wide receiver who can serve as a difference maker in every game that he plays. They also know that he will cross the line on acceptable behavior on the field from time to time.

That was the case in Week 4 — at least in the eyes of the NFL — after Lamb caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in the second quarter of their 20-15 victory over the New York Giants. The Cowboys were leading 7-6 at the time and Lamb increased the advantage to 14-6 when he caught a 55-yard scoring pass.

As Lamb was completing the play, he was looking back at the New York defenders and waving at them. However, after he was in the end zone, the NFL said that Lamb made a violent gesture towards his opponents and fined the receiver $25,324 for his behavior.

It is doubtful that Lamb has any issues with paying the fine. He signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Cowboys towards the end of training camp.

Lamb is the key to the explosive Cowboys offense

Whenever the Cowboys put the ball in the air, it is clear that Lamb is quarterback Dak Prescott's most dangerous weapon. He has the kind of speed that allows him to get the best of the most athletic cover corners, and he combines that speed with the kind of hand-eye coordination that helps him to make the most difficult catches.

Lamb appears to be just getting warmed up through the first four games of the season. He has caught 20 of 32 target for 316 yards with a 15.8 yards per catch average. He has 2 TD receptions and it seems clear that he should reach double figures in touchdowns by the conclusion of the season.

This is Lamb's fifth year and he has been dominant since his rookie season in 2020. He had a brilliant 2023 season in which he had an eye-catching 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lamb is the security blanket for Prescott. The Dallas quarterback has completed 96 of 149 passes for 1,072 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

In addition to Lamb, the Cowboys quarterback has has been throwing to Jalen Tolbert and Jake Ferguson. Tolbert has 13-160-1, while Ferguson has caught 16-159-0 from his tight end position.

It seems quite certain that the Cowboys are going to be more dependent on their passing game this year because the ground attack has been a disappointment. Rico Dowdle is the team's leading rusher with 134 yards and a 3.94 yards per carry mark. Veteran Ezekiel Elliott appears to have lost much of his effectiveness. He has rushed for 81 yards and a 3.38 yards per carry average.