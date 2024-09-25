The Dallas Cowboys have stumbled to a 1-2 start after their 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. In the loss, the Cowboys' All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dropped a pass and lost a fumble, completing the performance with a heated sideline exchange with quarterback Dak Prescott. Fans know that these altercations are common in team sports, especially in a close game and the momentum on the other team.

Still, Lamb cleared the Prescott issue with reporters on Tuesday.

“Our relationship, if anything, has gotten stronger,” the wideout said, per this post from Nick Harris on X, formerly Twitter. “Don't let what's out there fool you. We're brothers to the end. We know that we're all we got, and I tip my hat off to him. I got the utmost respect for him. I look at him as a brother.”

Cowboys stumble on Week 3

Besides his sideline argument with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb also blamed his body language and attitude for the Ravens loss, where he had four catches for 67 yards.

“Just being a professional about this whole situation,” he said, via a report from Todd Archer for ESPN.com. “But as for me and my performance, I expect a lot out of myself, more than anyone could put on me. And, quite honestly, I failed myself. And, obviously, I failed the team just as far as producing and being that game-breaker player for the team and, obviously, the guy that they can lean on.”

The Cowboys will face the Giants next on Week 4, a must-win for both teams who presumably don't want to fall into a 1-3 hole. In that case, the team will expect more from Lamb, who signed a four-year deal worth $136 million. Likewise, they feel the same for Prescott, who received a four-year $240-million extension.

Still, it's not like Lamb was a stranger to coming back strong from a subpar performance. Last season, he bounced back from a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with seven games of 100 receiving yards and six games with at least 11 catches.

Outlook

Meanwhile, the Cowboys defense will need to get tighter. In their two losses, the Saints ran 100 yards on them, while the Ravens had 274. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, after calling out CJ Gardner-Johnson, commented on the work his team needs to do.

“I feel like as a competitor, at some point you got to be prideful enough to say, ‘Hey, like I'm not going to allow this to happen to me.' Like I just feel like some people are just allowing them to keep getting smacked in the face. When are you going to stand up?” Parsons said.

The Cowboys have a short week until Thursday's Week 4 matchup against the Giants.