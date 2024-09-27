Based on how the last two games have gone for the Dallas Cowboys (2-2), there was little they could do to improve the public's perception of them in a Week 4 matchup versus the New York Giants (1-3). But their reputation and prospects could have incurred further damage if they left MetLife Stadium as losers.

Fortunately for fans, Dak Prescott and company avoided a true crisis by maintaining their ironclad grip on their NFC East foe. While the Second-Team All-Pro quarterback did not post monster numbers, he was incredibly accurate (22-of-27 passing for 221 yards) and came through when his team needed him (two touchdowns). Prescott is not overreacting, though, as he is fully aware of what contentment can do to the Cowboys.

“We’re not going to get complacent,” he told the media after the road win, via ClutchPoints. “We're not going to get over excited about what we've done tonight. It's about building and it's about figuring out what we can do to get better in all phases. But it's a lot easier to do that with the win.”

Cowboys must stay focused, now more than ever

Normally, Prescott's words would be music to fans' ears. Unfortunately, though, they have heard this tune quite often and are still waiting to experience different results. Dallas has endured lapses in quality of play over the years, particularly in big matchups. This year has been startlingly different, however, as is evidenced by two uncharacteristic home blowout losses in the previous two weeks.

The Cowboys look to be taking a step backwards from last season in the first month of the 2024-25 campaign, but they have some time to adjust and get back on track. However, the mere resistance of complacency might not be enough following the latest injury setbacks.

Star pass-rusher Micah Parsons was carted off the field with an ankle injury and will get an MRI on Friday. Impactful defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also left the game after sustaining a foot injury but expects to be fine. The potential absence of Parsons would make it tougher to build off Thursday's win over the Giants and gain momentum in the coming weeks.

Complacency becomes even more dangerous in that scenario. Dak Prescott must fully embody his postgame remarks and do everything possible to keep himself and his teammates dialed in for the rest of the season. The Cowboys have an extended break before visiting the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.