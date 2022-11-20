Published November 20, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Zeke’s about to feast again. After missing a couple of games due to injury, Ezekiel Elliott will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys lineup, according to Ian Rapoport’s report. The former first-round pick will most likely take back his starting RB role back from Tony Pollard, who was excellent in his stead.

“#Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to play, per me and @TomPelissero. One source said he’s light years ahead of last week.”

Ezekiel Elliot has missed the last two games of the Cowboys due to a nagging knee injury. The team went 1-1 in the games without Zeke, winning against the Chicago Bears but losing to the Green Bay Packers. Elliott will bring additional firepower to a backfield that already has a stud in Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys have a stellar 6-3 record this season. However, the competitive nature of the NFC East this seasons has unfortunately put them in third place in the division. Dallas can (and probably will) make it to the playoffs via the Wild Card spot. However, nabbing the top seed of the division should make their lives easier.

Dallas are now in Minnesota for a matchup against a surprising powerhouse in the Vikings. Winning a game here would not only boost their bid for the top seed, but also legitimize themselves against a top team this year. Ezekiel Elliott’s return should help them out more, but based on how their opponent is playing, this will be a tall task for this team. Can they pull off this win?