By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published 20 hours ago



The Dallas Cowboys got their former Pro Bowl running back, Ezekiel Elliott, back at practice Wednesday. That’s a sign that he might return after missing the Cowboys Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears. Elliott is dealing with a knee injury sustained the week prior.

In his absence, backup running back Tony Pollard had a breakout game. Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. The hope was that Elliott could join his backfield mate following the bye week. But after Wednesday’s practice, Elliott shared his thoughts, creating some pessimism on that sentiment.

ESPN Cowboys reporter Ed Werder captured his comments.

“What’s important is just making sure my knee is good and ready to go…The priority is, you know, the long run. You know, our plan is to play deep into the playoffs so the long-game is definitely the priority.”

That type of talk makes it sound like the Cowboys might plan on being cautious with Elliott. It would make plenty of sense to hold the former All-Pro out of the lineup too.

The Green Bay Packers do not pose a serious threat to the Cowboys. They have lost five straight games and have looked terrible on offense. Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense should be frothing at the mouth with this matchup.

Ezekiel Elliott was really starting to come on prior to his injury. He had rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games played. But with Pollard exceptionally talented and able to take on a larger load, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mike McCarthy hold Elliott out one more week.