RUMOR: Cowboys’ next step after Dak Prescott injury, stance on Cam Newton signing, revealed

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys have their quarterback situation sorted out following the significant injury to Dak Prescott. Interestingly, it doesn’t involve trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or Mason Rudolph, or signing Cam Newton.

According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cowboys don’t have plans to trade for a starting quarterback, ending the speculations linking them with Jimmy Garoppolo and Mason Rudolph. Instead, they are expected to rely on Cooper Rush to hold the fort while Prescott recovers.

That doesn’t mean the Cowboys won’t be adding a QB, though, as Fowler and Graziano predicts that they will add a third signal-caller to the practice squad while promoting Will Grier to back up Rush. However, Cam Newton appears to be out of the question for Dallas considering their needs at the moment.

This development comes after the Cowboys received some encouraging updates on Dak Prescott’s hand injury. There is a possibility that the star quarterback returns by October, with Jerry Jones even more optimistic as he said he could feature between their next four games.

It remains to be seen if Prescott could really return to the lineup early as the Cowboys hope, but it has certainly given them confidence that they can handle the situation on their own without needing to seek for external help.

For now, Cowboys fans can only hope for the best and believe in the team and their plans.