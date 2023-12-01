Geno Smith and Pete Carroll's Seahawks got more bad news as Zach Charbonnet suffered an injury during their match against the Cowboys.

The best way the Seattle Seahawks could turn their season around would be to remove the shackles of having an even record of six wins and six losses. They had the opportunity to hover above .500. But, Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys' secondary were too much against the Geno Smith-led offense. A loss was already devastating but the hit to Zach Charbonnet made Pete Carroll's night even worse.

Zach Charbonnet is now listed as doubtful in the injury report, per Seahawks PR. The young running back was giving it his all when Geno Smith could not pass the ball to other available weapons. This may have taken too much of a toll on his body as he suffered a knee injury that may sideline him in the coming games.

He came up big for Pete Carroll's squad. Charbonnet was evading the tough Cowboys defense and was able to rush for 19 carries. This got the Seahawks an average gain of 3.2 yards per snap and 60 rushing yards when the night ended. The youthful rising star even sprinted straight to the end zone which got them a touchdown.

Smith was also doing it all to get the win. He got 334 passing yards and three darts to the end zone. His inefficiency was starting to show early on this is why he only got 23 completions out of 41 passing attempts. Dak Prescott suffered a similar problem but his lack of interceptions proved how he had the better team.

Will they be able to get the rusher back to notch their coveted seventh win?