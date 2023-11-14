Stefon Diggs and the Bills just got beat by the Broncos and Trevon Diggs wants his brother to head to the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys system.

The Buffalo Bills had just come off a very unfortunate loss to the Denver Broncos. This makes the Josh Allen-led squad break even in their win-loss record. Trevon Diggs was the first one to take notice of the loss because it concerned his brother, Stefon Diggs. The Dallas Cowboys cornerback may be trying to recruit him as Dak Prescott's new weapon after their season campaign ends.

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there,” was the immediate reaction of Trevon Diggs after the Bills had lost to the Broncos with a 22 to 24 scoreline.

Stefon Diggs did all that he could for a Bills win but it just was not enough. He notched three receptions with an average yardage of 11.3 per catch. This got the team 34 receiving yards to keep the game close. But, the Cowboys' recruitment talks started after the Broncos and Russell Wilson outgunned Josh Allen.

It is never too late for Stefon to head to the Cowboys system or just any team that may need a receiver. After all, they had also just lost a close game to Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles. With Stefon playing as Dak Prescott's weapon, he could be able to give them more options which may prevent incomplete passes throughout their run.

It is still the Cowboys' year to win the Super Bowl. Added firepower never hurts for any squad vying for football immortality in the coming years. Moreover, brotherly love will surely outweigh other offers from teams during the NFL offseason. The only looming questions are: Will the Bills give up one of their best wide receivers and for what type of trade package?