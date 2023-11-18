The Carolina Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys for an NFC Battle! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Cowboys feel like ‘Dem Boys again after another blowout win over the New York Giants. They improved to (6-3) on the season which places them as the 6-seed in the NFC. They will be facing the team that is dead last in the NFL with a (1-8) record and Dallas has a chance to win big once again. If they stay healthy and play mistake-free football then the Cowboys will prepare for Thanksgiving with another win on their belt.

The Panthers played on Thursday Night Football last week and fell to the Chicago Bears 16-13 in a close battle. It's obvious that this season has been nothing short of brutal for this franchise that traded away their 2024 first-round pick to move up to select Bryce Young. Young will be a star, but it's going to take time. The talent surrounding him will need to improve if this team wants a shot at being competitive. Carolina has a tough task this week trying to slow down a Cowboys offense that feels they still have something to prove.

Here are the Cowboys-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Panthers Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -10.5 (-110)

Carolina Panthers: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers Week 11

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

With the way Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense is playing, there aren't many teams that can stop them. Prescott is coming off a monster game where he threw for four touchdowns and 404 yards. He has 11 TDs in his last three games and has thrown just two interceptions. The Cowboys have scored 40+ points in their last two wins, however, it won't take that many points to win this game. Either way, I expect Dallas to run up the score and score as many points as possible.

On the defensive side, they will need to make sure that Adam Thielen isn't a factor. He's been Young's top target all season long and the Panthers have no success without him involved. Thielen has 652 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He and CeeDee Lamb both have 68 receptions and four TDs on the campaign.

Dallas needs to figure out a way to get Tony Pollard back to his elite status. He hasn't scored since Week 1 and only has 529 yards on 135 carries on the season.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

It's going to be tough for the Panthers to cover this spread. They will need to score 20+ points just to have a chance. Dallas can score a ton of points and have proved it over the last few weeks. Carolina's defense must step up and pressure Dak as much as possible. They need to figure out a way to disrupt the passing game because it's been on fire lately for the Cowboys.

It's been a long season for Young but he is slowly improving. His QBR last week was the highest It's been in five weeks even though he finished with 185 passing yards. The biggest key for him is to not turn the ball over. Young needs to take care of the ball and lead his team downfield to try and get points on every possession. Young will need to keep an eye on Micah Parsons and not let him disrupt his flow.

Final Cowboys-Panthers Prediction & Pick

Carolina is at home but they will have a hard time shutting down this Cowboys offense. I like Dallas to cover and the over to hit easily.

Final Cowboys-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -10.5 (-110); Over 41.5 (-115)