The Arizona Coyotes begin a five-game road trip as they take on the St. Louis Blues Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Coyotes-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Coyotes are 6-5-1, and they are coming off a win against the Seattle Kraken in a shootout. Arizona has already played the Blues this season, and they crushed them 6-2. In the game, the Coyotes got goals from six different skaters, so they were able to spread the puck around. As a team, the Coyotes took 42 total shots in the win. Connor Ingram was excellent in the game, as well. He made 24 saves on 26 shots, and six of those saves came when the Blues were on a powerplay.

The Blues are 5-5-1 this season. They are coming off a loss against the Winnipeg Jets, though. In their loss against the Coyotes earlier this season, the Blues only put up two goals. Those came from Sammy Blais, and Jakub Vrana. Joel Hofer was the starting goalie in the game. He allowed six goals on the 42 shots, which gave him a save percentage of .857.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to be in net for the Coyotes. Joel Hofer is likely to be the starter in goal for the Blues.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Blues Odds

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-245)

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+198)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Coyotes vs. Blues

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV:Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Coyotes are facing the same goalie they faced the first time these two teams played. In that game, the Coyotes scored six goals. Arizona should enter this game with confidence knowing the type of game they put up last time. What really helped them was the 42 shots taken. If the Coyotes can find a way to put up a lot of shots, they should be able to score three or four goals in this game. The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in nine games this season, and they are 5-3-1 in those games. Scoring three goals gives Arizona the best chance to cover the spread.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. Louis needs to put the pressure on in the offensive zone. The Blues magic number in this game is three, same as the Coyotes. The only difference is the Blues have not lost a game when scoring at least three goals. St. Louis is 4-0-0 when they do just that. The Coyotes are starting the worse of their two goalies this game, so the Blues have a good chance to put up three goals. Doing that will help them cover the spread.

Final Coyotes-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Coyotes are playing well this season, and they have found ways to put up goals at a high rate in a few of their games. However, this game should be a little bit different. The Blues are not starting their best goalie, but Hofer should have a better game against the Coyotes in this one. I expect the Blues to win this game, and cover the spread. I also expect the over to be hit in this game.

Final Coyotes-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues -1.5 (+198), Over 6.5 (-110)