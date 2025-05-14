ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors look to avoid elimination as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Timberwolves NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Timberwolves Game 5 Odds

Golden State Warriors: +11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +460

Minnesota Warriors: -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -620

Over: 204 (-110)

Under: 204 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors-Timberwolves NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

Golden State has to find a way to win without Steph Curry. With their best player out, the Warriors need different people to step up and score. That player should be Jimmy Butler. In this series, Butler is averaging 21.0 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. He is going to be the most important player on the court for the Warriors. Is he enough to lead them to a win? It has not seemed so lately, but if he plays well on both ends of the court, the Warriors have a chance.

Minnesota relies on Anthony Edwards to lead the team. The Warriors have to find a way to combat that. Edwards was held to just 40 percent from the field and 20 percent from deep in the game the Warriors won. Making it tough on Edwards is crucial for Golden State. Minnesota was just 9-8 when Edwards scored 20 points or less this season. That is a winning record, but it is clearly harder for the Timberwolves to win in those situations. If the Warriors can find a way to shut him down, they will have a chance.

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Warriors need to shut down Edwards. However, that is not the easiest task. In this playoff series, the Edwards is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the three-point line. With that, he is scoring over 27 points per game, and is looking like the best player in the entire NBA Playoffs. If he continues to play the way he has been, Edwards will lead Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves have dominated the defensive end of the court this series. They are allowing the Warriors to score just 99.8 points per game, while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor. When teams allow less than 100 points, winning becomes very easy. In fact, when the Timberwolves allowed less than 105 points this year, they had a record of 25-2. With the Warriors not having Steph Curry, defense becomes a lot easier. If they can have another good day on that end of the court, the Timberwolves will win this game.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are massive underdogs. This is because of the fact that Steph Curry is not playing. He is the leader of the team on the court and in the locker room. Without him, Golden State has a lot of trouble getting anything going. When he is not on the court, it becomes very hard to bet on the Warriors.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have their best players healthy and ready to go. Most notably, Anthony Edwards. I am fully expecting Edwards and the rest of the Timberwolves to play their best basketball Wednesday night. I will take Minnesota to cover.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -11.5 (-108)