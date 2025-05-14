ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a PGA Championship prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The PGA Championship is all inclusive. That means golfers from both the PGA Tour and LIV Tour will be taking part in the event. Last season, it was Xander Schauffele that came out on top. He shot 21-under par to edge out Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

The PGA Championship is an event that switches locations each season. This year, it will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is one of the harder courses offered on the PGA Tour. The last time the PGA Championship was played here, Justin Thomas won the event with a score of eight-under par.

Golfers have to do everything accurately if they are going to win this one. Finding the fairway is one of the more important aspects of this course, but the usual suspects of putting and GIRs are what win championships.

Here are PGA Championship Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PGA Championship 2025 Odds:

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +450

Bryson DeChambeau: +700

Jon Rahm: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +2200

Justin Thomas: +2200

Ludvig Aberg: +2500

Collin Morikawa: +2500

Joaquin Niemann: +3500

Patrick Cantlay: +4000

Brooks Koepka: +4000

PGA Championship 2025 Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scottie is the best in the world, and he is always a threat to win when he tees it up. What makes him the big favorite in this event is his ability to do everything well. On tour this year, he is first in total strokes gained, 24th in driving accuracy, seventh in greens in regulation, first in scrambling, and 15th in putting average. From the tee to the green, Scheffler is locked in. If he continues to hit fairways and give himself birdie looks, the world No. 1 will win the PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy: Quail Hollow is a very long course. That means the heavy hitters might be able to shorten it with their driver. This is especially true on holes seven, nine, 10, and 16. On tour, McIlroy is second in total strokes gained, and 3rd in average driving distance. He does struggle to hit fairways on occasion, but his ability to hit the ball far is what will help him. He is playing his best golf this season, and it would not be surprising to see him win.

Bryson DeChambeau: There are long drivers, and then there is Bryson DeChambeau. He hits 7-iron when most people hit 3-wood. DeChambeau averages 333.3 yards per drive on the LIV Tour. Additionally, he does a great job scrambling. He gets aggressive with his shots because of his ability to hit some long shots, but he has gotten smarter and better with those chances. If he can keep himself in the fairway, DeChambeau will win the event.

PGA Championship 2025 Sleeper Picks

Joaquin Niemann: Niemann, like a lot of the others, is a long driver. On the LIV Tour, he averages over 327 yards per drive. He also hits over 60 percent of fairways. Niemann needs to be able to hit the fairway on some of the longer holes, but he drives the ball with the best of them. He will make the course shorter for himself. If he can sink some putts, Niemann will be in good shape.

Min Woo Lee: Lee is a huge underdog in this event. At +9000, it is not likely that he wins the PGA Championship. However, he is one of the longer drivers on the PGA Tour. He averages just over 316 yards per drive and he hits a good amount of greens. His putting will hold him back, but he will give himself shorter shots into the longer holes with his ability to drive the ball far. If he can sink the putts, he might be in the running come Sunday.

PGA Championship 2025 Prediction & Pick

It is very easy to look at this event and just take Scottie Scheffler to win. The odds are in his favor. However, it is golf and anybody can get hot at any time. With that in mind, I still like some of the longer drivers to come out victorious. I will be taking Joaquin Niemann win the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship 2025 Prediction & Pick: Joaquin Niemann (+3500)