The Arizona Coyotes have an incredibly bright future on the ice. Arizona has a very promising head coach who recently signed an extension with the club. And they have some exciting players waiting to make an impact at the NHL level. On Wednesday, the Coyotes decided to keep another important figure, general manager Bill Armstrong, around for a few more years.

Armstrong signed a multi-year contract extension with Arizona, the team announced. The exact terms of this extension were not disclosed. The 53-year-old decision-maker enters his fourth season leading the Coyotes front office.

“It's an exciting time,” Armstrong said Wednesday, via NHL.com. “It's one of those things where you get your first contract and a shot in the NHL to be a GM. And then you think, ‘Oh, my God, would I be honored enough to get a second deal?’ And now here we are with that contract, so it's an exciting day for myself, my family and also for the staff and the organization.”

Armstrong has built an impressive foundation since joining in 2020. This summer saw him add a nice group of veterans including Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, and Matt Dumba. Over the last few years, he has added some promising talent to the team's pipeline. The headliner is Logan Cooley, who signed his three-year entry-level contract this summer.

Armstrong will watch as the Coyotes kick off their 2023-24 NHL season on October 13. Arizona welcomes the New Jersey Devils to Mullett Arena that night. However, fans can catch their first glimpse of preseason hockey on September 23. The Coyotes travel to Australia for an international matchup with the Los Angeles Kings.