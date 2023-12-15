The Coyotes look to break a long losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Arizona Coyotes look to break a long losing streak as they face the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sharks enter the game at 9-17-3 on the year. The Sharks have been solid as of late, winning six of their last nine games. Last time out they faced the Winnipeg Jets. In the first period, Justin Bailey scored his first goal of the year to give the Sharks the one-goal lead. The Jets did tie it up in the first period though. After a scoreless second period, most of the third went scoreless as well. With under five minutes left in the game, William Eklund scored on the power play to break the tie. Mackenzie Blackwood would save 36 of 37 shots as the Sharks won 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes enter the game at 13-13-2. The Coyotes have been streaky as of late. After a three-game losing streak, they won five in a row. Since then they have lost four in a row. Last time out they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jake Guentzel scored the first goal of the game on the power play, but the Coyotes fired back with two power-play goals of their own. To end the first period, Jeff Carter would score shorthanded, to make it a 2-2 game after one period. In the second, no goals were scored, but in the third, it was once again the Penguins on the power play. Jeff Carter scored his second of the game to give the Penguins the lead. After an empty net goal, the Coyotes would fall 4-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Coyotes Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-137)

Arizona Coyotes: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Coyotes

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread

While the Sharks have won more as of late and scored more, they are still last in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting at just 2.21 per game this year. They have been led this year by Tomas Hertl. He comes into the game leading the team in goals and points on the season. Hertl has nine goals this year with 15 assists, good for 24 points. He is also a factor in the power play this year, with two goals and four assists. The best on the power play this year has been William Eklund. Eklund is third on the team in points and fourth in goals with seven goals and seven assists on the year. He has four goals on the power play though, with one assist.

Meanwhile, the leader in assists on the team sits second in points. That is Mikael Granlund. He enters the game with just three goals but has 16 assists this year, good for 19 total points. He has not scored on the power play but does have five power-play assists. Rounding out the top scorers this year are the two guys tied for second on the team in goals. Fabian Zetterlund and Mike Hoffman both enter the game with eight goals and four assists on the year. They both have two power-play goals as well. Zetterlund also has two assists on the power play and a short-handed goal, while Hoffman has just one assist on the power play.

The Shark's power play sits 19th in the NHL this year with a 19.2 percent conversion rate and 15 power-play goals on the season. Meanwhile, when they are man down, the Sharks are one of the worst in the league, sitting with a 73.3 percent success rate, which is good for 29th in the league.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to start in goal today. He is 4-11-2 on the year with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He was great last time out, saving 36 of 37 shots, good for a .973 save percentage, and getting the win. Blackwood was coming off of two bad starts, allowing ten goals in the two games before his rebound.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread

Averaging 3.14 goals per game this year, the Coyotes currently rank 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game. The team leader in points this year is Clayton Keller. He leads the team in points and assists while being sold in the power play. He has nine goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 25 points. Keller also has four goals and 10 assists on the power play. The team's leading goal scorer this year is Michael Carcone. He comes into the game with 14 goals on the year, with three assists, good for 17 points. Still, he is sixth on the team in points this year.

Second on the team in points is Matias Maccelli. He comes in with nine goals and 11 assists this year. Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz has been great on the power play this year/ He has nine goals and 11 assists in total, with five goals and five assists on the power play. Also having a solid year is Lawson Crouse, who has 13 goals this year and six assists, good for 19 points. He has three goals and two assists on the power play as well.

The Coyote's power play sits eighth in the NHL in conversion rate this year. They have scored 24 times on the power play, converting on 24.5 percent of their chances this season. The Coyotes are also 16th in the NHL on the penalty kill with a 79.8 percent success rate.

Connor Ingram will be in goal in this one. He is 11-6-0 this year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He has lost his last three starts though, allowing an average of four goals per start in those three games. Last time out, he allowed three goals on 42 shots, his best save percentage in his last three.

Final Sharks-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

The Coyotes are heavy favorites in this game. They are solid on killing penalties and play good defense. The Sharks also struggle to score. Still, the Coyotes are struggling a lot as of late. While the Sharks may not score a lot, they can keep the game close. If they can get some early momentum, they could even pull the upset.

Final Sharks-Coytoes Prediction & Pick: Sharks +1.5 (-137)