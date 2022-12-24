By Chris Spiering · 4 min read

The Holidays are here and there is so much to look forward to this Christmas Day! There will be five NBA Christmas games played and we have our CP betting NBA Christmas wish list here for you to observe. Be sure to check out our NBA odds series for more on the NBA season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Christmas Odds: Chris Spiering’s Wish List:

76ers-Knicks

Player Performance Double: Joel Embiid Double-Double/76ers To Win (+174)

Joel Embiid continues to be one of the more dominant players in the league. He and Nikola Jokic are clearly the best two centers in the NBA and there is nothing opposing defenses can do. Expect Embiid to put up a huge game against the rival Knicks. Philadelphia is the favorite heading into MSG.

Top Points Scorer: RJ Barrett (+490)

Since Dec. 9, Barrett has been on a scoring tear. He has scored 20+ points in seven of his last eight games and is fresh off of a 44-point performance against the Chicago Bulls. I like Barrett to lead the game in scoring.

3+ Made Threes: RJ Barrett (+240)

Barrett went 6-6 from deep in the loss against the Bulls and hit 4-6 in the loss against the Toronto Raptors. Barrett is 10-12 in his last 12 three-point attempts.

Lakers-Mavericks

To Score 35+: LeBron James (+250)

It’s Christmas day and there is no Antony Davis. Expect LeBron to put on a huge performance as the whole world is watching.

To Score 35+ Luke Doncic (+120)

Luke Doncic is the heart and soul of this Mavericks team. They go as he goes so expect him to lead the Mavs in scoring with a huge Christmas Day game. Doncic averages 32.8 points per game so a 35+ night is certainly doable.

Alt Spread Lakers: +4.5 (+154)

The Dallas Mavericks have lost three of their last six games and their last two wins have been very close. The Lakers are hurting right now without Anthony Davis but I expect LeBron James to keep the Lakers in this game late.

Bucks-Celtics

To Score 40+: Jayson Tatum (+550)

If there was an option to have 50+ … I would have added it. Jayson Tatum will gift Boston with a 50-piece on Christmas Day. Tatum has been on a scoring tear and knows how important this game is against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum scored 41 just the other night against the Indiana Pacers.

Player Performance Double: Jayson Tatum 30+ Points/Celtics To Win (+162)

Adding on to Tatum’s scoring prowess, the Celtics are above the Bucks by 0.5 games in the Eastern Conference. This is a great two-leg parlay that can benefit you this holiday season.

To Score 20+: Jrue Holiday (+120)

Speaking of the Holidays … Jrue Holiday is back and helping this Bucks team make another run in the East. Holiday is fresh off of an 18-point game against the Nets and will be asked to score more often with Khris Middleton out for Milwaukee.

Grizzlies-Warriors

3+ Made Threes: Desmond Bane (-110)

Desmond Bane is the best shooter on this Grizzlies team. I’m asking Santa for three+ 3-pointers against the Warriors.

To Score 25+ Points: Jordan Poole (+105)

With Steph Curry out for at least another few weeks, Jordan Poole will be tasked to be the leading scorer. On this big stage, Poole should light up The Bay by scoring at least 25 points against the top team in the West.

Player Performance Double: Ja Morant Double-Double/Grizzlies To Win (+152)

Ja Morant scored just 12 points in the blowout win over the Phoenix Suns but also ended with 11 assists. Expect him to be heavily involved in this game. There is nobody on the court who can contain him.

Suns-Nuggets

To Record Triple-Double: Nikola Jokic (+175)

Jokic has been a walking triple-double lately and the Phoenix Suns are an absolute mess. Jokic will continue to be heavily involved and should get close to leading the team in points, assists, and rebounds.

3+ Made Threes: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (+230)

In the huge win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Caldwell-Pope finished 3-5 from deep with 15 points. The Nuggets are one of the better teams at shooting from beyond the arc.

Alt Spread Nuggets: -5.5 (+108)

The Suns are a mess right now and so I expect the Nuggets to win by a larger margin than the current spread. Add an extra point to the spread and make your payday even sweeter this Christmas.

NBA Christmas Odds: Rob Hayek’s Wish List:

76ers-Knicks

To Score 30+: Joel Embiid (-130)

Lakers-Mavericks

To Score 35+: Luka Doncic (+120)

Bucks-Celtics

To Score 35+: Giannis Antetokounmpo (+170)